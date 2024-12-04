Houston Airports Enhances Travel Experience with Traffic and Restroom Upgrades During Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Holiday

A people-first approach to service

Houston Airports introduced new bright orange uniforms for all public-facing employees, making staff members easily identifiable for passengers needing assistance. Combined with wayfinding improvements and immersive art installations, these initiatives helped create a stress-free environment despite record crowds.



“Every detail matters when it comes to passenger satisfaction,” Szczesniak said. “From streamlining traffic to improving customer service, we remain focused on exceeding expectations every step of the way.”



Broader context: More traffic improvements coming this month

Before the Christmas holiday, Bush Airport will close the temporary international arrivals curb at Terminal E and open 6 of the 8 lanes of the new International Central Processor (ICP) Arrivals level along the new West Curb. This will provide much-needed curb capacity and greatly enhance the customer experience for international passenger pick-up.



The closure of the old International Arrivals Curb, which has frustrated airport staff and guests since construction on the new international terminal began in 2019, will remove the bottleneck at the airport's exit. Houston Airports will restore the 4-lane exit. This will improve traffic flow without relying on active law enforcement traffic management.



Early next year, Houston Airports will celebrate another major milestone when United Airlines permanently shifts its Terminal E operations to the new ICP. The opening will coincide with the complete opening of the ICP West Curb, which will further enhance the passenger experience on airport roads. When fully open, the new ICP will have 8 lanes on the lower level and 11 lanes on the upper level. This significant increase in capacity will greatly reduce traffic congestion.



Additionally, the opening of the ICP for United Terminal E check-ins will decongest the ticket lobby of Terminal C. The ICP will offer a new TSA checkpoint.



“We’re building for the future,” Szczesniak emphasized. “From easing holiday travel to developing the new Mickey Leland International Terminal, our focus is on creating an airport system that supports Houston’s role as a leading global destination for years to come.”