  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Airports

    Houston Airports Enhances Travel Experience with Traffic and Restroom Upgrades During Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Holiday

    Dec. 4, 2024
    Strategic upgrades, innovative solutions and enhanced passenger services ensured a smooth experience for Thanksgiving travelers.

    Houston Airports set a new milestone during the 2024 Thanksgiving travel period, welcoming 2.2 million passengers through George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) between November 21 and December 2. Strategic traffic innovations, modernized restrooms and enhanced customer service transformed the busiest Thanksgiving on record into a seamless experience for travelers.
     
    "This Thanksgiving, we prioritized solutions that directly improved the passenger journey and the results speak for themselves," said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. "We reduced heavy traffic at Bush Airport by 80% and severe traffic by 55%, even as we handled record-breaking passenger numbers. While a high volume of passengers who departed or arrived to Houston on Sunday, December 1, did create challenges on our roads as the record holiday travel period wrapped, these improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class experience, especially during peak travel times."
     
    Innovative solutions improve traffic flow
    Focusing construction efforts to reopen a critical lane along North Terminal Road further eased congestion for departing passengers.
     
    Houston Airports also implemented “active loading” zones to keep vehicles moving and increased on-the-ground traffic coordination by working closely with Houston Police.
     
    Another improvement was the introduction of a cashless parking system at the IAH Terminal C garage. By leveraging license plate recognition technology and digital payment options, the system eliminated the need for cash transactions, significantly reducing wait times at parking exits.

    The combination of these measures contributed to a smoother travel experience during the peak holiday period.
     
    Passenger satisfaction soars with restroom upgrades
    Beyond traffic flow, passengers appreciated modernized restrooms, including newly renovated facilities at IAH Terminals A and D. These upgrades had an immediate impact on satisfaction scores, with 92% of passengers positively rating their restroom experience during Thanksgiving, up from 83% in 2023.
     
    “We’re thrilled to see these upgrades resonating with passengers,” Szczesniak said. “Clean, modern restrooms are an essential part of the travel experience, and we’re proud to be investing $30 million in restroom renovations across Bush and Hobby Airports.”

     

     

     

     

    A people-first approach to service
    Houston Airports introduced new bright orange uniforms for all public-facing employees, making staff members easily identifiable for passengers needing assistance. Combined with wayfinding improvements and immersive art installations, these initiatives helped create a stress-free environment despite record crowds.
     
    “Every detail matters when it comes to passenger satisfaction,” Szczesniak said. “From streamlining traffic to improving customer service, we remain focused on exceeding expectations every step of the way.”
     
    Broader context: More traffic improvements coming this month
    Before the Christmas holiday, Bush Airport will close the temporary international arrivals curb at Terminal E and open 6 of the 8 lanes of the new International Central Processor (ICP) Arrivals level along the new West Curb. This will provide much-needed curb capacity and greatly enhance the customer experience for international passenger pick-up. 
     
    The closure of the old International Arrivals Curb, which has frustrated airport staff and guests since construction on the new international terminal began in 2019, will remove the bottleneck at the airport's exit. Houston Airports will restore the 4-lane exit. This will improve traffic flow without relying on active law enforcement traffic management. 
     
    Early next year, Houston Airports will celebrate another major milestone when United Airlines permanently shifts its Terminal E operations to the new ICP. The opening will coincide with the complete opening of the ICP West Curb, which will further enhance the passenger experience on airport roads. When fully open, the new ICP will have 8 lanes on the lower level and 11 lanes on the upper level. This significant increase in capacity will greatly reduce traffic congestion.
     
    Additionally, the opening of the ICP for United Terminal E check-ins will decongest the ticket lobby of Terminal C. The ICP will offer a new TSA checkpoint.   
     
    “We’re building for the future,” Szczesniak emphasized. “From easing holiday travel to developing the new Mickey Leland International Terminal, our focus is on creating an airport system that supports Houston’s role as a leading global destination for years to come.”

    a

    PANYNJ
    The Port Authority, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) announced the installation of eight charging stations for electric ground support equipment at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The dual-port chargers can power up to 16 Delta Air Lines’ electric ground support vehicles at the same time, including baggage tugs, airplane tow tractors, and other airside equipment.
    MATAR
    matar_awarded_best_ai_solution_at_the_qatar_digita