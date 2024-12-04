Houston Airports Enhances Travel Experience with Traffic and Restroom Upgrades During Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Holiday

|
Houston Airports set a new milestone during the 2024 Thanksgiving travel period, welcoming 2.2 million passengers through George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) between November 21 and December 2. Strategic traffic innovations, modernized restrooms and enhanced customer service transformed the busiest Thanksgiving on record into a seamless experience for travelers.
"This Thanksgiving, we prioritized solutions that directly improved the passenger journey and the results speak for themselves," said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. "We reduced heavy traffic at Bush Airport by 80% and severe traffic by 55%, even as we handled record-breaking passenger numbers. While a high volume of passengers who departed or arrived to Houston on Sunday, December 1, did create challenges on our roads as the record holiday travel period wrapped, these improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class experience, especially during peak travel times."
Innovative solutions improve traffic flow
Focusing construction efforts to reopen a critical lane along North Terminal Road further eased congestion for departing passengers.
Houston Airports also implemented “active loading” zones to keep vehicles moving and increased on-the-ground traffic coordination by working closely with Houston Police.
Another improvement was the introduction of a cashless parking system at the IAH Terminal C garage. By leveraging license plate recognition technology and digital payment options, the system eliminated the need for cash transactions, significantly reducing wait times at parking exits.
The combination of these measures contributed to a smoother travel experience during the peak holiday period.
Passenger satisfaction soars with restroom upgrades
Beyond traffic flow, passengers appreciated modernized restrooms, including newly renovated facilities at IAH Terminals A and D. These upgrades had an immediate impact on satisfaction scores, with 92% of passengers positively rating their restroom experience during Thanksgiving, up from 83% in 2023.
“We’re thrilled to see these upgrades resonating with passengers,” Szczesniak said. “Clean, modern restrooms are an essential part of the travel experience, and we’re proud to be investing $30 million in restroom renovations across Bush and Hobby Airports.”