Cathay Pacific Airways to Start Flying from Munich Airport to Hong Kong

The Asian premium airline Cathay Pacific today announced that flights between the economic metropolis of Hong Kong and the Bavarian state capital will be introduced from mid-June 2025. As of then, it will be possible to fly four times a week to the city of over seven million inhabitants in southeastern China, at around lunchtime on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, on a modern and fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900.

With Cathay Pacific, a fourth Asian airline has decided to start flying to Munich in the last three years. With a total of eight Asian airlines, the Bavarian premium hub confirms its enormous significance as an economic and tourist hub joining Europe and Asia. The international airport in Hong Kong is also a well-connected hub for flights to the Asian region as well as to Australia and New Zealand.

"The fact that Cathay Pacific has chosen Munich Airport shows both the appreciation of our airport and the attractiveness and pulling power of the state of Bavaria. The reconnection with the economic metropolis of Hong Kong via the home carrier Cathay Pacific is a great success," says Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are very excited to be adding Munich to our network for the very first time next year, marking our second port in Germany and 10th in Europe. Hong Kong is a world-class international financial, commercial and aviation hub, and these flights will provide our customers with a direct connection between our home city and one of Europe’s most important economic, tourism and transportation centers.”



