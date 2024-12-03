ParkHelp Unveils Tariff Protection Plan (TPP) to Give Parking Owners Project Cost Certainty by Locking in 2025-2026 Project Pricing

ParkHelp, a global leader in intelligent parking solutions, today announced the launch of its Tariff Protection Plan (TPP), a forward-looking initiative to secure pricing for clients planning parking technology infrastructure projects in 2025 and 2026. The TPP provides cost certainty to parking owners by shielding them from potential dramatic cost increases caused by the implementation of tariffs on equipment built outside the United States. It has been reported that President-elect Trump has announced his intention to impose tariffs between 10% and as high as 60% as soon as January 26th, 2025.

“The parking industry is technology-driven, and the imposition of these tariffs could have far-reaching consequences not just for parking owners, but for the industry itself,” said Colin Knell, President USA of ParkHelp Technologies. “The Tariff Protection Plan is a demonstration of ParkHelp’s dedication to our long-term partnerships with our customers. We are committed to their long-term success, and the TPP is designed to keep their smart parking projects moving forward while protecting them from cost increases that could undermine those projects.”

By enrolling in the TPP, ParkHelp customers and prospective customers can lock in 2024 pricing for projects that are delivered in 2025 and 2026.

The Tariff Protection Plan is designed to incentivize parking owners to future-proof their parking technology investments by mitigating the uncertainties they face in an evolving economic landscape. By locking in prices early, owners can gain financial predictability, enabling more effective strategic planning and ensuring that their projects remain on track and within budget.

“For parking owners who are worried that their projects may be at risk, the TPP could be the answer to keeping those projects on track,” said Knell. “Owners don’t need to already be a ParkHelp customer to benefit from the TPP. Even if their projects are in the final stages of planning, we can work with owners to complete their smart parking projects on time and on budget.”