John Crees Appointed to Naples Airport Authority Board of Commissioners

The Naples City Council appointed John Crees to the Naples Airport Authority (NAA) Board of Commissioners on Nov. 20, 2024. He fills the seat of former Chair and Commissioner Richard “Rick” Ruppert.

During the NAA Board’s Nov. 21 monthly meeting, the Board recognized former Chair and Commissioner Rick Ruppert for his years of service to the airport and the community, wishing him well in his future endeavors. Other Naples Airport Authority Commissioners include Kerry Dustin, Robert Patten Burns, Terrence Cavanaugh, and Rita Cuddihy.

John Crees is a seasoned global finance executive and avid aviator. Born and raised in the English countryside, he has lived and worked across the globe, before settling in Naples, Fla. He built a career in finance, holding senior roles in prominent institutions including Banque Nationale de Paris, BankBoston, and Bank of America. His professional journey took him from the U.K. to Australia, Japan, Singapore, and finally to the USA. He holds an MBA in Finance from the City University Business School in London, which is now known as Bayes Business School.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is an aviation enthusiast – he learned to fly before he could drive - holding licenses for gliders, fixed wing aircraft, and helicopters. He actively contributes to his community by also serving on the City of Naples Planning Advisory Board.

The Board of Commissioners comprises five citizen volunteers who are appointed by the Naples City Council to four-year terms to govern the Naples Airport Authority. Meetings are held monthly at Naples City Hall on the third Thursday of each month beginning at 8:30 a.m.; they are open to the public and available for online viewing through the city’s website.