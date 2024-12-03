FlyMyAirport Launches New Feature to Support Less-Than-Daily Flights

FlyMyAirport™, the leading airport-focused flight booking platform, today announced the launch of a new feature designed to make it easier for travelers to find and book less-than-daily flights. The new calendar pop-up highlights the days of the week when non-stop flights are available, helping travelers quickly and easily discover the most convenient—and often most affordable—days to fly through their local airport.

“We’re excited to launch this feature as we enter the busiest three months for flight searches, from December through February,” said Keegan Coulter, Chief Operating Officer of Airport One, the company behind FlyMyAirport. “Most airports want to support all their airlines, including Low-Cost Carriers, but this can be challenging when travelers don’t know which days LCC flights operate. Our new calendar tool solves this issue by clearly showing travelers when non-stop flights are available, providing Low-Cost Carriers with the visibility they need to fill more seats.”

During pre-launch testing, airports saw a 50% increase in purchases for Low-Cost Carriers, with some routes achieving growth of up to 200%. FlyMyAirport has quickly expanded its network to 30 participating airports and surpassed 3 million consumer searches last month. By integrating with KAYAK, the world’s largest travel meta-search engine, the platform combines global reach with a localized experience, driving greater consumer loyalty to individual airports.