YEG Set to Reach 7.8 Million Passengers by Year End

– By the end of 2024, Edmonton International Airport (YEG) expects to reach 7.8 million passengers, marking a 4.3 per cent increase compared to last year and 96 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger volumes.

During the upcoming holiday season, thousands of passengers will be travelling through YEG compared to average volumes, and the busiest days are expected to be December 20, 23 and 27. Some of the most popular routes travellers will be flying to during the holiday season include Cancun, Phoenix and Puerta Vallarta.

“YEG is looking forward to welcoming a surge of holiday travellers in December. We encourage everyone to allow extra time to navigate the airport and enjoy our various amenities before boarding their flights. Our goal is to provide an uplifting airport experience, with many attractions and activities to elevate the spirit of the holiday season.”

James Jackson, Vice President Air Service and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

The Departures and Arrivals roadways at YEG are now open to the public after construction, allowing passengers to be dropped off and picked up directly at the terminal. Over the next month, YEG is offering several uplifting festive activities throughout the terminal. Travellers can look forward to live music, holiday choirs, roaming carollers, a pop-up craft station, a caricaturist and a host of other surprise activities.