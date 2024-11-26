Tri-Cities Airport Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Home2 Suites by Hilton

– Airport officials, community leaders, and hospitality representatives gathered to break ground on a new Home2 Suites by Hilton near the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC). The new hotel marks a significant investment in and reflection of the region’s growing travel industry, designed to meet the needs of the Columbia Basin’s business and leisure travelers alike.

Located conveniently near the airport entrance, the Home2 Suites will have 107 rooms and will offer extended-stay accommodations with modern amenities, including fully equipped kitchens, complimentary WiFi, and flexible living spaces. Guests will also be able to enjoy easy access to local attractions, making the hotel a valuable asset for both visitors and the Tri-Cities community.

“This groundbreaking event represents more than just the start of construction—it signifies progress for the entire Tri-Cities region,” said Buck Taft, Tri-Cities Airport Director. “With the growing number of travelers passing through our airport, this hotel will provide a terrific new option for those seeking convenience and comfort.”

The project is being developed by A-1 Hospitality Group, which has already shown its commitment to enhancing travel experiences for PSC’s visitors. Home2 Suites will join the developer’s Courtyard Marriott, also located near the airport, helping to accommodate the increasing number of travelers the airport serves each year.

“We are thrilled to introduce Home2 Suites by Hilton to the Tri-Cities Airport park, addressing the growing demand for premium extended-stay accommodations in Pasco,” shred Taran Patel, Managing Principal of A-1 Hospitality Group. “Our partnership with the Port of Pasco has been invaluable, and we appreciate their collaborative spirit throughout our due diligence process. We look forward to delivering exceptional lodging experiences to travelers and contributing to the region's economic growth.”

Scheduled to open in spring 2026, the new hotel underscores the Tri-Cities Airport’s role as a key hub for business, tourism, and travel. Construction updates will continue to be shared on PSC’s social media.