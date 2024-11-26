Naples Airport Authority Awarded 19th Consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

For the 19th consecutive year, the Naples Airport Authority (NAA) has received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment.

“The NAA finance team works tirelessly to ensure our financial reporting is accurate and completed in a timely manner to assist in the oversight of the airport,” said Chris Rozansky, Naples Airport Authority Executive Director. “We are proud to continue our exceptional record of financial reporting.”

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving more than 21,000 government finance professionals. Judges review annual comprehensive financial report submissions against the program’s high standards, which include demonstration of a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story. The Naples Airport Authority’s financial reports are available for download at www.flynaples.com/financial-information.