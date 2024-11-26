Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport Aims for Excellence in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards Survey

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) is again in the running for the Best Domestic Airport in the Travel + Leisure (T+L) 2025 World’s Best Awards survey, which runs through February 25, 2025. Last year PVD placed 2nd in the T+L top airport rankings, finishing just 1/100th of a percent (.01 points) behind the top airport, and strives to reach new heights in this year’s rankings.

Rhode Islanders, fans of PVD, and others can submit their ratings for a chance to win a dream trip for two and other cash prizes courtesy of T+L at http://tlwbavote.com. When voters complete the survey, they’ll be entered into T+L’s giveaway for a chance to win a grand prize dream vacation courtesy of T+L, as well as several other prizes, including:

A Viking Ocean Voyage for two to Australia and New Zealand, or a $15,000 cash prize;

Two winners of a $5,000 cash prize;

Three winners of $1,000 cash each and other cash prizes.

Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the travel and hospitality industry. Airports are rated in eight categories: access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping, design, cleanliness, as well as, family and business-friendly amenities. The T+L survey requires an email address, age, state of residence, and regions of travel in the past 3 years. To provide a review, after registration, voters can 1.) choose “Rhode Island,” 2.) choose the category “Airports,” and 3.) select “Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport.”

The contest remains open until February 25, 2025, allowing those who register a chance to rate their favorite travel experiences and have a chance to win one of the prizes. One entry is permitted per person/email. Complete sweepstakes rules are available at http://tlwbavote.com.