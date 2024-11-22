Star Alliance Unveils its First Lounge in Asia at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China

Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, has opened its first lounge in Asia at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) in Guangzhou, China. Starting today, the lounge will be available to First and Business class passengers, and Star Alliance Gold status customers on member airline flights departing from Terminal 1.

The new Star Alliance branded lounge is located in a dedicated space on the upper level of the existing GBIA lounge in the Terminal 1 international area, offering exclusive access to Star Alliance member airline guests. The Star Alliance area provides a comfortable environment for travellers as they relax or work before their flight. Ideally situated close to the departure gates for Star Alliance member airlines, the lounge features an open layout and offers 750 square meters of space which can accommodate up to 100 guests. Open around the clock, it welcomes travellers with varying flight schedules.

“Lounges are a critical component for the effortless travel experience we aim to provide to our member airline passengers,” said Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias. “As a key strategic hub in Asia, Guangzhou serves as an important gateway for our guests. We are excited to inaugurate our first lounge in Asia, given the significance of the continent to aviation growth today and in the years to come.”

Ambar Franco, Star Alliance’s Vice President for Customer Experience, added, “Our first Star Alliance branded lounge in Asia is an exciting milestone for us. Thoughtfully designed with the modern traveller in mind, it offers an effortless blend of comfort and functionality. Conveniently located close to departure gates, this lounge also provides travellers with the flexibility to relax, work, or refresh before their flight, all while enjoying a wide range of refreshment options and services tailored to their needs.”

The lounge features a glass facade offering tarmac views, filling the space with natural light. It also includes practical amenities, such as workstations and comfortable seating areas for both relaxation and productivity. Tucked in a quiet space, the VIP room is a 100 square meters private area ideal for group or private business meetings, available upon request. Guests are also welcome to use the state of the art shower suites to refresh themselves before their onward journey.

The Star Alliance branded lounge offers a sense of connection to Guangzhou and the Pearl Delta River region. In addition to being adorned with art pieces by local artists, the lounge also has an exclusive Tea Appreciation Corner that will be available on special occasions, where guests can experience the region’s renowned tea culture. Guests can also enjoy a range of food options, with light bites and regional delights featuring local cuisine served throughout the day. There is also a dedicated bar counter where travellers can enjoy drinks that have been specially curated for the lounge.

Qi Yaoming, Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, said, "The fact that Star Alliance has chosen to open its first branded lounge in Asia at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is not only a sign of trust and support for us, but also an acknowledgment of the status of Baiyun Airport as an important international hub. Baiyun Airport will continue to uphold the service concept of 'Customer First' and continuously build itself into an airline-friendly airport to provide even better service guarantees for Star Alliance and its member airlines."

The Star Alliance branded lounge was created by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in cooperation with member airlines. Operated by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Business Travel Service Co., Ltd, the new lounge is set to play a key role in enhancing the airport’s support services and improving the travel experience for international passengers.

Given Guangzhou’s growing importance as a major travel hub in Asia, Star Alliance will open a new branded lounge in the upcoming Terminal 3 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

At present, 10 Star Alliance member airlines operate from Guangzhou, including Air China, ANA, Asiana Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, THAI, and Turkish Airlines, offering 774 weekly departures to 50 destinations in 10 countries.