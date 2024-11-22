New Directors Join MWAA Board

Vogel is the chief executive officer of Vogel Group, a government affairs firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with offices in Virginia, Florida and Tennessee. He previously served as chief counsel to the Senate majority leader, general counsel of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and deputy counsel of the Republican National Committee. Vogel is a lawyer and nationally recognized policy expert on federal regulatory and legislative strategy, risk management, political strategy, crisis management and strategic communications. Vogel received his Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of California at San Diego and his Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School. Goettman was the chief of staff for Youngkin from January 2022 to July 2024. Prior to that, Goettman was the chief operating officer and policy director of the Youngkin for Governor campaign and director of transition for the governor-elect. Goettman also served in the federal government as counselor for domestic finance in the U.S. Department of Treasury during 2019 - 2020 and executive vice president and COO of the Export-Import Bank from 2017 to 2019. Prior to his federal service, Goettman had a lengthy career in the financial services industry as a private equity investor and a mergers and acquisitions investment banker. Goettman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Duke University and received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford School of Business. The Airports Authority’s 17-member board is comprised of seven appointees by the governor of Virginia; four by the mayor of Washington, D.C.; three by the governor of Maryland and three by the president of the United States.