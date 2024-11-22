SLO County Airport Takes Major Steps Towards Decarbonization Efforts

The SLO County Airport (SBP) joins the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in committing to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

As a partner in DOE’s Better Climate Challenge, SBP is one of more than 200 organizations across the U.S. economy that are stepping up to the Better Climate Challenge and driving real-world action toward a low-carbon future. SBP has committed to reducing GHGs by at least 50% within 10 years and to work with DOE to share successful solutions and decarbonization strategies. As SBP undertakes this challenge, DOE will support its efforts with technical assistance, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and a platform for the organization to demonstrate its commitment to being part of the solution to climate change.

“Better Climate Challenge partners like SBP are committing to decarbonize across their portfolio of buildings, plants, and fleets and share effective strategies to transition our economy to clean energy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Their leadership and innovation are crucial in our collective fight against climate change while strengthening the U.S. economy.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the County of San Luis Obispo (County) Board of Supervisors approving the County’s first Sustainability and Decarbonization Plan (SDP) for the County’s airports. The SDP will be a collaborative undertaking to identify opportunities to reduce energy, water, trash/recycling, and sustainability costs and GHGs.

“SBP understands its responsibility to demonstrate environmental, economic and social accountability,” stated Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “We are proud to deepen our commitment to conserve natural resources while operating efficiently and enhancing passenger experience and service as a vital asset to the region and beyond.”

Background

The Better Climate Challenge is a voluntary, market-based platform for organizations to set ambitious, portfolio-wide, operational GHG emissions reduction goals and showcase how they are taking steps to address climate change. The Better Climate Challenge builds on over a decade of DOE experience through the Better Buildings Initiative. Through Better Buildings, DOE partners with public and private sector organizations to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings more efficient, thereby saving billions of dollars on energy bills, reducing emissions, and creating thousands of jobs. To date, more than 900 Better Buildings partners and allies have shared their innovative approaches and strategies for adopting energy efficient technologies. Discover more than 3,000 of these solutions in the Better Buildings Solution Center.