New AUS Nonstop Destination from Delta Air Lines Launching Spring 2025

Delta Air Lines announced a brand-new destination for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). Beginning May 7, 2025, Delta Connection partner, Sky West, will launch nonstop service to Jacksonville, FL (JAX).



“This is another exciting expansion of Delta’s nonstop services in Central Texas,” said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS CEO. “We are excited to add another new destination for both business and leisure travelers to enjoy. We can’t thank Delta enough for their continued investment into our community.”



“We’re proud to launch nonstop service between Austin and Jacksonville, the sixth new market Delta will launch from the Texas capital by Summer 2025,” said David Hart, Delta’s Managing Director – Network Planning. “This new route demonstrates our commitment to connecting Austin to more destinations, offering customers greater convenience and choice as the city continues to grow.”



Flights will be serviced once daily on Sky West’s 76-seat Embraer 175 equipped with First Class, Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Tickets are on sale, tomorrow, Nov. 23, 2024, at Delta.com.

New service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS): SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: AUS to JAX May 7, 2025 1x/day JAX to AUS May 7, 2025 1x/day Frequency and times are subject to change. Visit www.delta.com for additional details.

Jacksonville, which is not serviced with a nonstop route from Austin, offers a unique blend of urban excitement and natural beauty. Travelers to the city can explore the vibrant downtown area, historic neighborhoods and museums. Jacksonville boasts 22 miles of pristine beaches such as Jacksonville Beach as well as expansive parks and nature preserves including Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve for outdoor adventures.