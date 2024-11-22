The City of Philadelphia, Department of Aviation Names Milton Robinson Vice President of Facilities Maintenance

The City of Philadelphia, Department of Aviation has named Milton Robinson as Vice President of Facilities Maintenance at Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. In his new role, Robinson will oversee the comprehensive maintenance of the airports' expansive facilities, including all landside, terminal, and airfield areas. He began his new role on November 12, 2024.

“I am very excited to appoint Milton Robinson as the Vice President of Facilities Maintenance. He has extensive knowledge of our airports and has effectively guided our operations through post-pandemic challenges. He has been instrumental in increasing our employee count and he is always seeking innovative solutions,” said Atif Saeed, CEO of the Department of Aviation.

Mr. Robinson had been serving as the Acting Vice President of Facilities Maintenance for The City of Philadelphia. Previously, he held the titles of Airport Facilities Manager, Airport Enterprise Asset Manager, and Custodial Operations Manager. He has also worked for United States Maintenance as Project Coordinator and for Deloitte Services LP as Facilities Manager.

Mr. Robinson received a bachelor’s degree in organization management from Gwynedd Mercy University. Additionally, he possesses certifications in Project Management and HVAC and is currently pursuing a certification in Construction Management.