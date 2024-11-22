Porter Launches Two New Seasonal Florida Routes from Ottawa

Porter Airlines is inaugurating two new seasonal routes this week from Ottawa. Nonstop service to Tampa and Fort Myers are the latest additions to Porter’s growing network.

Service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) begins today with up to four weekly departures, and Ottawa-Fort Myers (RSW) takes off Nov. 28, with up to three weekly flights.

The flight schedules are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Days of operations Ottawa - Tampa 4:20 p.m. 7:55 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Tampa - Ottawa 11:10 a.m. 2:20 p.m. Ottawa - Fort Myers 4:05 p.m. 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Fort Myers - Ottawa 11:35 a.m. 2:53 p.m

All times are local.

Travelling with Porter means every passenger can actually enjoy economy, with complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, free premium snacks, and no middle seats on any flight. Passengers on these routes will also enjoy free, fast WiFi on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

PorterReserve fares provide an all-inclusive experience, featuring fresh and healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails, dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, enhanced legroom and more. These options are also available à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Nonstop flights from Ottawa to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando are also available. Ottawa is an important Porter hub, with multiple connecting options available across Canada for these Florida routes. Full schedules are available at www.flyporter.com.

Quotes:

“As one of the largest carriers operating out of Ottawa, we’re pleased to add these seasonal routes to give travellers more options when they’re planning their winter travel to Florida. Our distinct approach to economy air travel will provide them with an elevated experience that no other airline in North America offers.”





Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer



“Florida’s Gulf Coast is popular among Ottawa-Gatineau passengers who plan their escape from our cold winters. We’re thrilled that Porter has added two more options for travellers in their quest for Florida’s warm sunshine and world-renowned sandy beaches.”





Joel Tkach, vice president, business development and marketing, Ottawa International

Airport Authority



“Southwest Florida International Airport is pleased that Porter Airlines is expanding at RSW with flights to Ottawa (YOW), Canada beginning Nov. 28. Along with their service to Montreal and Toronto, they will be serving the most popular markets between Southwest Florida and Canada.”





Steven C. Hennigan, C.M., A.C.E., executive director and CEO, Lee County Port Authority



“Porter’s rapid expansion at Tampa International Airport has been nothing short of remarkable. This week, we’re thrilled to celebrate Porter’s inaugural nonstop flight between TPA and Ottawa. This important route gives Tampa Bay travelers easy access to the Canadian capital and we look forward to Porter’s continued growth at TPA.”