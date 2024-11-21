DEN CEO Phil Washington Named as Emeritus Member of the Center for Transportation Board of Directors

Denver International Airport (DEN) CEO Phil Washington was recently named to the Eno Center for Transportation’s newly established Board Emeritus. This honorary position is in recognition of Washington’s contributions to the Eno Center for Transportation during his many years on the Board of Directors and his additional contributions as a senior transportation infrastructure leader.

“It was my honor and privilege to serve on Eno’s Board of Directors for three years. I believe in their vision for transportation systems that foster economic vitality, advance social equity, and improving the quality of life for everyone,” Washington said. “And I look forward to continuing to provide counsel and share my nearly 25 years of experience in the field with this preeminent transportation research and professional development organization.”

Founded in 1921, the Eno Center for Transportation is an independent, non-partisan think tank that shapes public debate on critical multimodal transportation issues and builds a network of innovative transportation professionals.

In 2024, DEN hosted a week of collaboration, best practices and knowledge-sharing through the inaugural Eno AirMAX program (multi-agency exchange), a program co-developed by Washington. AirMAX was uniquely designed to explore on-the-ground issues to help airport staffs do their jobs better, hone their leadership skills and improve their agencies. The program’s pilot year included DEN, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).