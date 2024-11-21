Port Commission Makes Moves on Commuter Transit Initiatives for SEA Airport Employees
SEATTLE — The Port of Seattle Commission yesterday directed Port staff to develop a plan to help address the commuting needs of the more than 20,000 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) workers. During yesterday’s Commission meeting, five new programs for 2025 were authorized for study and evaluation as part of the Port’s Transportation Management Association, known as SEA MOVES. The programs proposed in this week’s Commission Order include a pilot program to evaluate the benefits of providing ORCA transit passes to a representative group of eligible airport workers, as well as a study of a potential employee bus shuttle.