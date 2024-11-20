Allegiant Airlines Announces Nonstop Service from Kansas City to Gulf Shores

Allegiant Airlines announced that it will launch new nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport to Gulf Shores International Airport (JKA) in Alabama. This will be the first-ever nonstop air service to the airport.

On May 24, 2025, Allegiant will inaugurate nonstop service to Gulf Shores with flights twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flights will provide vacationers with a direct path to the beaches, resorts, and parks of Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

“We are delighted with Allegiant’s decision to create this new nonstop service from Kansas City, which will eliminate a drive that typically exceeds 13 hours,” said Director of Aviation Melissa Cooper. Expanding air travel options is a high priority for the Kansas City Aviation Department, and this route opens an attractive new destination for our region’s travelers.”

Air fares, schedules and other information are available at Allegiant.com.