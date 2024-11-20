LAX's Automated People Mover Begins New Phase of Testing

Employees and guests at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) can now catch a glimpse of the Automated People Mover (APM), as a new phase of testing will bring train cars through the Central Terminal Area (CTA). This is a key milestone for the APM testing team, with the first train vehicles crossing over Sepulveda and Century boulevards, and entering the CTA for the first time ever.



In the coming weeks, design-builders LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) will conduct the first set of tests in these areas to confirm proper vehicle clearance across the elevated track and through the three APM stations inside the CTA. The initial clearance tests will run at minimal speed with a single pair of APM vehicles and will gradually increase in speed through the end of 2025.



"This testing milestone brings us one step closer to delivering a more efficient travel experience for our employees and guests at LAX," said John Ackerman, CEO, Los Angeles World Airports. "The train has been the airport's missing link to our great city, and it will ensure that LAX welcomes Angelenos and visitors from across the globe in a truly world-class way."



This new phase of testing builds upon LINXS' progress on the APM's elevated guideway. Earlier this year, APM vehicles began test runs between the upcoming Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility and an APM station located at the LAX Economy Parking garage.



"These clearance tests are the first of many, establishing the path forward in the testing and commissioning process," said Shawn West, Board Member, LAX Integrated Express Solutions. "The team's thorough testing in 2025 will help ensure safe and reliable service for the APM system upon completion."



