Reagan National Airport Welcomes Capital One Landing

“Capital One Landing will provide a unique and authentic culinary experience here at Reagan National featuring offerings from legendary chef and humanitarian Jose Andres and his Think Food Group team, said Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter. “The opening of Capital One Landing comes at a time when air travel is on the rise and more and more passengers are looking for special dining experiences along the way.” Vice President and Head of Capital One Travel Jenn Scheurich said, "When creating Capital One Landing, our goal was to reimagine the airport experience once again for travelers, bringing a dining experience they’d be excited to encounter anywhere in the world - not just in an airport. We’re grateful to our partners at the Airports Authority and the José Andrés Group for helping bring this idea to life so that DCA travelers can get the convenient yet luxurious experience they deserve before boarding.” Located in the National Hall of Terminal 2 just before Concourse D, the first-of-its-kind airport concept is designed with travelers’ unique needs in mind. Capital One Landing was built to deliver an exceptional experience for travelers passing through airports like DCA, where shorter haul flights mean spending less time in the terminal. Whether they have time for a leisurely meal or are in search of a quick bite before takeoff, visitors have a restaurant-quality experience alongside must-have airport conveniences like power outlets at every seat, high-speed WiFi, luggage nooks and more. Venture X, Venture X Business, Venture, and Spark Miles cardholders enjoy special access to the Capital One Landing. All travelers, including those with and without a Capital One card, are welcome to visit the à la carte ‘On the Fly’ Experience, with Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders enjoying 50 percent off their purchase. Capital One Landing welcomes visitors who have a boarding pass for a departing or connecting same-day flight, up to three hours before their departure time. Capital One Landing at DCA is open 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. every day.