DFW Airport Breaks Ground on Terminal F

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) celebrated the beginning of construction on Terminal F – the airport’s sixth terminal and the first new construction of an entire terminal at DFW since 2005. Airport officials and project partners gathered to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the new terminal, which will feature a double-loaded concourse with 15 gates and modernized customer amenities.



“The new Terminal F will expand the airport’s footprint with state-of-the-art facilities that align with our first-in-class customer experience and operation as we support the historic rise in air travel to and from the North Texas region,” said Sean Donohue, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer. “By utilizing modular construction techniques that we first pioneered with the High-C Gates, we will deliver Terminal F using technology at a scale that’s unique among airport development projects.”



“I am excited to see the momentum continue at DFW Airport with the start of construction on Terminal F,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. “This new terminal will be another important gateway to our thriving city, enhancing and growing connectivity to and from Dallas. I’m thrilled to watch this monumental project come to life and expand one of Dallas’ greatest assets as we prepare for even more historic growth in air travel and throughout our region.”



“Terminal F is another transformational milestone for DFW Airport, Fort Worth and our region that will expand our ability to grow and enhance the experience for our community and visitors,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, we are excited to prepare for the future with DFW Airport, further connecting the DFW Metroplex with the world. We look forward to supporting a bigger and better DFW Airport that will bring even more opportunities for our communities and travelers.”



“Terminal F has a key role in preparing for more historic growth on the horizon for both DFW Airport and the North Texas community,” said DeMetris Sampson, Chair of DFW Airport’s Board of Directors. “This new terminal will allow the airport to continue discovering new ways to care for our customers, inspire the future of travel, fuel our community with more jobs and create opportunities for businesses in our region.”



Terminal F Prepares DFW for the Future

DFW’s $1.6 billion Terminal F program will deliver an all-new experience for customers, featuring a 400,000-square-foot concourse. An expansion of Terminal E is also included in the program that will add more than 100,000 square feet of new check-in, security and baggage claim facilities dedicated to customers flying to or from Terminal F. Customers using Terminal F will check in at Terminal E and connect between both facilities with a quick one-terminal transfer via the airport’s Skylink system, which will welcome a new station above Terminal F when the terminal is anticipated to open in 2027.



Terminal F has been strategically designed for the future, setting DFW up for the ability to expand Terminal F with additional gates and other supporting facilities. Combined with other ongoing expansions in Terminal A and Terminal C, DFW’s extensive construction programs are set to deliver 24 net new contact gates to prepare the airport and its airline partners for continued growth.



DFW is Going Monumental with Modular Construction

DFW proved the major benefits that modular construction brings to airports when it used the innovative technique to rebuild five gates in Terminal C in 2022. Now, DFW is taking the method to a new industry-leading scale with several terminal projects, including Terminal F.



The Terminal F pre-fabrication site has already seen preparations where the modules will be built before being moved across the airfield for installation at the final terminal site. Compared to traditional construction methods where all activity takes place on the site of the new facility, modular construction increases project efficiencies and expedites construction timelines with major construction activity taking place simultaneously at two sites.



The design-build team for the Terminal F concourse and Skylink station is Innovation Next+, a joint venture comprised of Archer Western Construction, Turner Construction Company, Phillips May Corporation, H. J. Russell & Company and CARCON Industries, with PGAL, Gensler and Muller2 as design team members.



"Innovation Next+ Joint Venture is excited and proud to be DFW’s design-build partner on this new Terminal F project. This project will lead the industry in modular construction and reflects our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and a positive community impact," said Michael Whelan, president at Archer Western Construction, the leading member of Innovation Next+ Joint Venture. "Through our partnership with Turner Construction, Phillips May, H.J. Russell, CARCON and our lead designer PGAL, we look forward to setting the new standard in forward-thinking construction, while remaining committed to our culture of safety and quality.”



Additionally, modular construction is well underway with the expansion of Terminal C and will also be used for the expansion of Terminal A. Using modular techniques for construction of these existing facilities takes core construction activity away from the terminal area, reducing operational impacts to customers and airline partners.



Stay Informed with the DFW Mobile App

DFW’s historic multi-billion-dollar capital plan is underway with construction activity taking place throughout the airport’s terminals and roadways. To stay informed and prepared for travel, customers are encouraged to download the DFW Mobile App, which is available for iOS or Android devices. The DFW app provides immediate access to travel updates and resources and now provides customers the opportunity to enable push notifications and customize preferences.







