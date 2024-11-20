Business Diversity Event Brings Together Aviation Leaders

The Los Angeles chapter of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC LA) welcomed Southern California aviation and transportation CEOs and leaders to discuss regional challenges and opportunities during its Aviation Excellence Summit and Awards in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports.

The second annual event attracted hundreds of seasoned minority airport business owners, concessions operators, local minority business owners, and entrepreneurs from Southern California. Attendees engaged with panel discussions offering a forward-looking view of airport guest services, hospitality, retail, and architecture, engineering, and construction. Each session provided valuable insights on how diverse entrepreneurs and professionals can play an active role in shaping this evolving industry. The evening concluded with a celebration honoring this year’s award winners, highlighting achievements across various sectors.

“As we look to the future, it’s inspiring to witness the collective strength of Southern California’s business community,” said Martha Valenzuela, President of AMAC LA. “The Aviation Excellence Summit exemplifies our commitment to fostering an inclusive industry where diverse entrepreneurs, from concessions to architecture, engineering, and construction, have the resources and support needed to succeed. Through collaboration, we’re paving the way for more dynamic and equitable growth across our region. Together, we are not only shaping airports but creating pathways for economic empowerment that reflect the vibrancy of our communities.”

Featured panelists included Charlene Reynolds, John Wayne Airport CEO; Atif Elkadi, Ontario International Airport CEO; Marla Bleavins, Los Angeles World Airports Chief Airport Administrative Officer; Victoria Carpenter, Palm Springs International Airport Chief Airport Administration Manager; Tashai Smith, LA METRO Deputy Director; and Juan Lopez-Rios, Long Beach Airport Deputy Director.

“The impact the Airport Minority Advisory Council LA Chapter has made in Southern California is incredible and can be seen in the opportunities they’ve created that welcome new, small, and local businesses to the airport,” said Amy Benson, URW Vice President of Marketing. “On behalf of the URW Advance Network, we are proud to build upon our existing partnerships with AMAC LA, Los Angeles World Airports, and our concessions partners to create right-sized opportunities in the airport for diverse and local businesses. This is an exciting time to be a part of this industry.”

Southern California is one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the world, driving global innovation and economic growth with regional transportation at the heart of that growth. The panelists shared insights on their role in shaping economic opportunities, connecting our region to global markets and communities, and how they are pushing for economic inclusion and ensuring the region is ready for 2028 and beyond. Representatives from regional airports including Ontario International, Los Angeles International Airport, and Palm Springs International also provided updates during the Airport Showcase.

“AMAC LA’s Aviation Excellence Summit is an incredible opportunity to engage with dynamic leaders who are shaping the future of aviation in Southern California,” said Marla Bleavins, Chief Airport Administrative Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “As we continue to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities, it is critical for us to embrace diverse voices and innovative solutions to help drive our industry forward. LAWA is proud to partner with AMAC LA and URW Airports to build a more resilient, sustainable, and forward-thinking aviation ecosystem that reflects the diversity of Los Angeles and the communities we serve."

The mission of AMAC LA is to promote the full inclusion and participation of women and people of color in the aviation and aerospace industries. ​AMAC LA provides advocacy, education, relationships, and resources that empower our members to thrive in competitive markets and contribute to the economic growth of our communities.

The Aviation Excellence Summit and Awards is AMAC LA’s annual celebration of individuals and businesses committed to aviation excellence, diversity, and economic inclusion. Award winners included:

· Karen Bass Champion of Justice and Equity Award: Atif Elkadi, Ontario International Airport (ONT)

· Antonio Villaraigosa Diverse Business Advocate Award: Stacey Kodak, JCDecaux North America, Inc.

· Tom Bradley Community Partnership Award: Everett Sands, Lendistry

· Paul R. Williams Lifetime Achievement Award: Darryl Daniels, Jacobsen | Daniels

· Bessie Coleman Emerging Leader Award: Veronica Manzo, Modern Times, Inc.

· Romana Acosta Bañuelos Entrepreneurial Leadership Award: Lynn Capouya, Lynn Capouya, Inc.

· AMAC LA Legacy Award: Amy Benson, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

· AMAC LA Legacy Award: Amber Meshack, Los Angeles World Airports

· AMAC LA Legacy Award: Martha Valenzuela, Modern Times, Inc.

AMAC LA, LAWA, and URW’s Advance Network provide a wide range of support and resources to help businesses thrive.

· Learn More About AMAC LA: Discover AMAC membership benefits, programs, and initiatives by visiting https://www.amac-org.com/los-angeles/.

· Explore Contracting Opportunities at LAX: Visit the City of Los Angeles Regional Alliance Marketplace for Procurement (RAMP) website at www.rampla.org to access contracting opportunities.

· Join URW’s Supplier Diversity Network: Learn about URW’s Advance Network and connect with their Supplier Diversity Network by visiting www.urwairports.com/community.