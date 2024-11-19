Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Strengthens Business Diversity Development Team

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which oversees operations at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and John C. Tune Airport(JWN), is pleased to announce the promotion of Rachel Johnson to Director of Business Diversity Development.

“Rachel Johnson has quickly become an invaluable asset to our team, and we are excited to recognize her contributions with this well-deserved promotion,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of MNAA. “With her leadership, we are confident in our ability to further our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that a wide range of businesses have the opportunity to thrive at our airports.”

Memphis native Johnson brings nearly a decade of procurement and business diversity experience to the MNAA. Before joining the team over a year ago, she led Business Diversity initiatives at WeGo Public Transit.

In this role, Johnson will lead the MNAA’s efforts to increase opportunities for diverse-owned businesses to participate in airport contracts and concessions. She will work closely with airport staff, contractors, and concessionaires to identify and implement strategies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the airport’s supply chain.