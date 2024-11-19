Denver International Airport Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Denver International Airport (DEN) today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

“The report is part of our ongoing commitment to be transparent about the progress we are making in our Vision 100 and Operation 2045 strategies – our efforts to prepare the airport to serve 100 million annual passengers in the next several years and 120 million annual passengers by 2045. In fact, we have a community responsibility to share our progress and challenges in an integrated way,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said. “This report offers an overview of our strategic priorities, insight into our environmental, social and governance efforts and summary of our performance on topics relevant to our operations, as well as the interests of our partners and stakeholders.”

DEN saw a record 77.8 million annual passengers travel through the airport in 2023, a 12% increase over the year before. Even as our passenger traffic grew, airport personnel remained focused on airport customers and can point to several accomplishments throughout the year, including:

Announcing an updated Economic Impact Report for the airport in which an outside consultant detailed a 15-month study of DEN’s impact on the Colorado economy. The study indicated the airport is the state’s largest economic engine, contributing over $36.4 billion to the state’s economy and supporting over 220,000 jobs.

Breaking ground on a facility to house the Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation (CEEA).

Teaming with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to open the new Taxiway EE.

Announcing the successful refunding of $628 million of its subordinate airport revenue bonds. The refinancing, managed by the City and County of Denver on behalf of DEN, will save DEN more than $46 million over the next 20 years.

Continuing work on the Great Hall Program and putting the finishing touches on a new West Security Checkpoint that opened in February 2024. Additionally, progress was made with utility work and framing for a new East Security Checkpoint that will open in 2025.

Capping sixty-four oil and gas wells across airport property as part of a $12.5 million program that includes decommissioning all of DEN’s thirty-eight tank battery locations.

This is the second year that DEN has produced an ESG report. The full report can be found at flydenver.com/ESG.