San José Mineta International Airport Celebrates Opening of New Facilities Administrative and Fleet Maintenance Buildings with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is pleased to announce the official opening of its 22,600 square foot, state-of-the-art new Facilities Administrative and Fleet Maintenance Buildings, which are pursuing LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver Certification. SJC celebrated the occasion today with a ribbon cutting, attended by San José Mayor Matt Mahan and SJC Director of Aviation, Mookie Patel. This milestone marks a significant investment in creating a modern, comfortable workspace for SJC’s Facilities and Engineering Division.



The Facilities Administrative and Fleet Maintenance Buildings project was planned from the ground up with sustainability in mind. It was designed and built by Overaa Construction in partnership with MARJANG Architecture, the team behind the 18,000 square foot Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Facility (ARFF) at SJC, completed in March 2022.



The project consists of two buildings: a one-story maintenance garage bay building—allowing airport vehicles to be repaired onsite—and a two-story building with shops on the first floor and admin offices on the second floor. It also includes 65,000 square feet of sitework.



Sixty-eight SJC staff and three fleet staff will be based at the new campus, which is located at 1126 Coleman Avenue, at the southwest perimeter of SJC’s airfield adjacent to the Coleman Avenue airport entrance. The 22,600 square foot project broke ground on June 14, 2023.



Equipped with modern technology, floor-to-ceiling picture windows overlooking SJC’s airfield, spacious desks and collaborative spaces, it will provide a modern and human-centric working environment for SJC’s Facilities Team, who were previously based at a 7,000 square foot complex on Airport Boulevard, south of the Airport terminals, inaugurated in May 2001. Relocation of the Facilities and Engineering Division staff to the new, west side campus will help clear the way for new terminal development in the future.



With 15 EV parking spaces and LED lighting, the facility is photovoltaic (PV) ready, meaning that it facilitates and optimizes the installation of a rooftop solar PV system after the building has been constructed.



“Congratulations to San José Mineta International Airport on opening its new Facilities and Maintenance Building,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “With a new repair bay and spacious collaborative spaces, this modern facility will enhance daily operations, helping our Facilities Team deliver faster, more efficient service to travelers flying through the nation’s top midsize airport.”



“With its sleek, sustainable design, the new Facilities and Maintenance building represents the strength of SJC as a world-class airport and the pride of Silicon Valley. I congratulate SJC on this momentous occasion and wish the Maintenance and Engineering team the very best as they embark on a new chapter in this building,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire.



"The San José Mineta International Airport Team is delighted to officially open our new Facilities and Maintenance Building," said SJC Director of Aviation Mookie Patel. "SJC’s Facilities and Engineering Division is integral to the airport, keeping our entire operation running safely and smoothly every day. Their contributions help make SJC a best-in-class airport and this new building is a long-awaited upgrade to their working environment. We are grateful to the City of San José for making this project a reality, and to Overaa Construction and MARJANG Architecture for bringing SJC’s vision of a modern, sleek, and eco-friendly building to life.”



“The City and Airport's collaborative contract method harnesses the collective experience of Owners, Builders, Designers, and Management Professionals, offering diverse perspectives to support a challenging common goal. This project represents the pinnacle of our design-build experiences, inspiring us to share it with our communities and encourage others to adopt the design-build delivery model for future success," said Doug Espland, Vice President of Overaa Construction.