HOK and Hensel Phelps Unveil Updates at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s North Main Terminal

HOK, Hensel Phelps and the Port of Seattle are wrapping up a portion of updates on Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s North Main Terminal for Alaska Airlines. As part of the SEA Gateway Project, the work includes a new bridge-level check-in space for travelers with automated baggage tagging and drop off stations. Alaska Airlines is rolling out this new automated baggage system at their hub airports in North America.

“The SEA Gateway Project exemplifies our commitment to creating inspiring and efficient spaces for travelers,” said Todd Buchanan, HOK’s principal-in-charge on the project. “This milestone reflects the incredible teamwork and dedication of everyone involved, ensuring that travelers can enjoy a seamless experience just in time for the holiday season.”

The overall project will modernize the airport, accommodate increased passenger demand and transform the terminal for today’s and tomorrow’s travelers. It includes a refreshed lobby and check-in area, updated baggage handling services, building system and technology upgrades, office and tenant space reconfigurations, an expanded security checkpoint and accessibility improvements at baggage-claim-level entrances.

HOK’s design for the expansive new lobby creates a dramatic and welcoming space filled with daylight. The materials selected reflect the Pacific Northwest’s landscape. Spacious lobby and check-in areas combined with digital wayfinding enhance the traveler experience.

The design-build team is also collaborating with artists to incorporate a variety of installations throughout the upgraded terminal, including a suspended sculpture and a 60-ft. digital art display in the ticketing lobby.

Focused on sustainability, the airport modernization is targeting LEED Silver certification.

The renovated North Main Terminal is set to be fully operational by 2026.

HOK is a collective of future-forward thinkers and designers who are driven to face the critical challenges of our time. We are dedicated to improving people’s lives, serving our clients and healing the planet. Together, we cultivate a culture of design excellence at the confluence of art and science, blending the power of creative expression with a clear sense of purpose.