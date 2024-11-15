Stella’s Returns to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport

Stella’s, the beloved Winnipeg restaurant, has returned to the Departures Level of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport just in time for the holiday travel season. Following significant renovations, the reopened location features three distinct concepts: a bar, a restaurant, and a café with grab-and-go options.

Statement from Scott Marohn, Vice-President, Commercial for Winnipeg Airports Authority:

"The return of Stella’s benefits more than just those catching a flight. It gives the community a landing zone with familiar local fare to see off family and friends travelling through the airport."

The renovated Stella’s YWG offers the extensive menu that fans have come to love from its other locations. The new grab-and-go counter, open daily at 4 a.m., provides specialty coffee and baked goods for early-morning travelers. Additionally, Good Neighbour, a locally owned brewery, serves as the exclusive tap beer offering, introducing visitors to Winnipeg’s vibrant craft beer scene.

Statement from Rob DelGrosso, Vice President for Stella’s:

"It’s great to be back at YWG with our new flagship store. This is a new concept for Stella’s with a large bar and a new take-and-go café to accompany our restaurant. Airports are such busy places, and we want to make sure that this is a place for everyone who comes to the airport to rest, relax, and feel taken care of."

The reopening of Stella’s at YWG provides expanded dining options for travelers and supports the growing needs of the community as passenger traffic continues to rise.