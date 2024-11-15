San José Mineta International Airport Names Patti Singh, C.M., as Assistant Director of Aviation

Patti Singh, C.M., with over 27 years of experience in the aviation industry, has been appointed as Assistant Director of Aviation for San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). Known for her collaborative leadership style and focus on innovation, Singh will oversee critical functions such as business development, planning, capital development, facilities, finance, administration, and operations, propelling the airport’s strategic initiatives. She began her new role on November 12, 2024.

Before her tenure at SJC, Singh served as Assistant Director of Operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, managing one of Florida’s busiest airports. Her career spans additional roles at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, and Ventura County Airports – Camarillo and Oxnard, highlighting her extensive leadership in aviation management.

Statement from Patti Singh:

"I am really excited to join SJC, especially at such a pivotal time as the airport continues to recover and grow following the challenges of COVID. SJC holds a special place in my heart—not only because of my personal connections to the airport and the city, but also because of its significance to the region. Being part of the team that will shape its next chapter is an incredible opportunity, and I am eager to bring my experience and passion to this role."

Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation administration from California State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Central Florida. She is also a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives.