Larry Krauter appointed Incoming CEO of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

The board of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is pleased to announce that Lawrence J. Krauter, A.A.E., AICP, has been named incoming CEO to succeed Candace McGraw, who is retiring after serving 15 years with the airport. Mr. Krauter will start at CVG effective March 3, 2025. Ms. McGraw will remain with the airport to ensure an efficient transition.

“The board’s objective in our search was to find a seasoned aviation professional with airport leadership experience,” said Lisa Sauer, board chair. “We found that in Larry Krauter. Candace McGraw has led this organization to new heights, and the transition to Larry will ensure that we continue to meet our mission to elevate and redefine the role of our airport.”

“I am humbled and excited to join the CVG team and look forward to working with the Board, staff and community to continue to build on the outstanding progress that CVG has made as a regional economic engine and as an organization known for innovation and customer service,” said Larry Krauter, incoming chief executive officer, CVG. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with a fellow industry leader in CVG CEO Candace McGraw to achieve a seamless transition.”

Mr. Krauter added: “There are multiple transformational initiatives being pursued in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region that are vital to continuing our economic prosperity and excellent quality of life. I am eager to join in these efforts and to work hard toward achieving our collective vision to grow existing businesses, recruit new business, fuel the talent pipeline and promote tourism.”