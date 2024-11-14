GOAA Launches Enhanced Digital Experience for Passengers

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) is excited to welcome a new era of The Orlando Experience™ with an appealing brand-new logo, completely rebuilt website and bold innovative app, all significant steps in enhancing digital services and optimizing efficiency for passengers and the vast airport community.

“Marking the transition from our iconic Rolling ‘O’ logo to a vibrant new visual identity that reflects the dynamic spirit of our community and enhances the travel experience for our passengers is a significant milestone in our journey,” said Kevin J. Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL). “This rebranding initiative is grounded in our commitment to our four core pillars: People, Community, Connection, and Innovation, and it cleverly touches on each.”

The logo was unveiled during “TAKEOFF 2024,” an event to celebrate the Aviation Authority’s impact and contributions, which featured Ambassador “Sully” Sullenberger III as the keynote speaker. Sullenberger became internationally renowned when, as a pilot, he and his crew safely guided a commercial plane to an emergency water landing, known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

“I am honored to have addressed Central Florida community leaders, who are enthusiastic about the projects taking shape at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, during the TAKEOFF event,” said Ambassador Sullenberger. “Sharing my story and love for aviation, coupled with the reveal of the new look for the Aviation Authority, has made for a memorable day. I sincerely thank Mr. Thibault and Chairman Weisheyer for inviting me.”

Following his remarks, Sullenberger answered a few questions from the audience. Mr. Thibault then revealed the new logos for MCO, ORL, GOAA and the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) department.

The new logos are designed to capture the essence of modern travel while honoring our rich history.



Led by the creative team at SIX The Agency, the design process highlighted the importance of merging multimodal capabilities and world-class traveler amenities with a design that embodies Orlando's unique attributes.



Central to the new logos is a dynamic representation of sun rays, symbolizing innovation and a new dawn. The letter ‘O’ in Orlando serves as the focal point, surrounded by rays that culminate in the shape of a passenger jet, representing seamless travel connections and forward motion. As the gateway to Florida, the team introduced energy and warmth reflective of our vibrant state. Throughout the process, the key element are the sun rays.



“This rebranding journey reflects our growth and commitment to the community,” said GOAA Board Chairman Tim Weisheyer. “Our new logo and digital platforms are designed to resonate with travelers and stakeholders alike, representing a forward movement for our airports.”

The ARFF logo also took on a new look, following the theme of sunrays emanating from the center of the logo and using “MCO” as the location.

WEBSITE & APP

The new GOAA website and enhanced app are designed to modernize the Aviation Authority’s digital presence and align with the rebranding, with the website promising to deliver a faster, more secure, and user-friendly experience for all airport visitors.

Working closely with GOAA leadership, a steering team was formed to identify structural and non-structural elements, such as graphics, fonts and color palettes that would be needed for a more thoughtful user session.

The Move Agency, a digital airport solutions provider, was selected as the designer. Move’s Digital Airport Platform, which integrates seamlessly with essential services like parking, flight availability, and scheduling, supported the steering team’s vision.

The new website is built on the headless content management system (CMS), Contentful, which is designed as a robust content server rather than a traditional website framework. This allows for simultaneous updates across both the website and mobile app, ensuring consistent content and user experience.

Before today’s launch of the site, GOAA’s Information Technology team secured a new website address (flyMCO.com), an intuitive address that includes Orlando International’s global airport identifier under the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Both GOAA’s IT and Marketing teams will ensure the new website adheres to ADA compliance and branding standards. Website users will now use flyORL.com for Orlando Executive Airport.

To enjoy the new app experience, you will need to download it in the App or Play Store. The enhanced MCO app delivers all the features that make travel easier and more efficient with indoor turn-by-turn navigation, security checkpoint wait times, and flight status notifications. Parking information provides users with current availability and access to our Reserved Parking system.

Throughout the website and app development, multiple focus groups, one-on-one interviews and surveys were conducted, providing feedback to the creative and steering teams to refine the final products.

OTHER BRANDING ELEMENTS



The overall redesign is accented by a new primary color palette and fonts. Primary and secondary colors fall into a blue/green scheme with shades of orange and yellow reflecting Florida’s pristine natural beauty. These represent warmth, energy and creativity (orange), renewal and elegance (teal), growth and the future (green), and water, sky and inspiration (blue).



Complementing the colors are three new fonts: Dunbar Tall; Nitti Grotesk; and Verdana

From the new logo to the website and app, the full redesign not only modernizes GOAA’s digital presence, but it will enhance visitors’ experience, offering improved accessibility and features that meet the needs of today’s travelers. These comprehensive updates will make it easier for passengers to navigate airport services, stay informed, and enjoy their journey.