BermudAir to Launch Nonstop Flights from Bradley International Airport to Bermuda

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is pleased to announce that BermudAir, the flag carrier of Bermuda, will be starting nonstop service from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA). Flights will begin on April 3, 2025, and operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

BermudAir is an airline dedicated to providing comfort and exceptional service to passengers. The airline boasts business and economy classes onboard its fleet of Embraer 175 aircraft.

“We are thrilled that BermudAir has chosen Bradley International Airport as one of its airports,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “This new route will provide convenient connectivity for leisure and business travelers who are looking to visit this popular destination and aligns with our commitment to offer access to more international routes.”

As an added layer of convenience, Bermuda’s airport provides border preclearance for passengers returning to the United States, which means they clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Bermuda before returning to BDL.

"We’re excited to bring the warmth and island hospitality of Bermuda closer to travelers in Connecticut," said Adam Scott, CEO & Founder of BermudAir. "This new route between Bradley International and Bermuda not only opens doors for leisure and business connections but also offers our guests a seamless and enriching journey. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard and sharing Bermuda’s unique spirit with each flight."