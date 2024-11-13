Montgomery Regional Airport Wins Best Airport Newsletter in 2024 ACI-NA Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Awards

Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) proudly announces its win in the Best Airport Newsletter category at the 2024 Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Awards held in San Francisco, California. This national recognition emphasizes MGM’s commitment to brand awareness, loyalty, and community engagement, enhancing travelers' connection to the airport.

The awards featured nearly 400 entries across 25 categories, celebrating top airports across North America. The Best Airport Newsletter award honors MGM’s monthly publication, which provides readers with updates on airport developments, events, and community initiatives, strengthening MGM’s relationship with its passengers.

Brittney Jones-Dabney, Marketing and Communications Manager at MGM Airport, expressed pride in the award, noting the teamwork involved in creating the newsletter. “We’re passionate about making MGM more than a gateway to the world – it’s a place where travelers feel informed, welcomed, and part of our community,” said Jones-Dabney. “This award underscores our team’s dedication to delivering meaningful content that resonates with our audience.”

In addition to this award, MGM was also a finalist for its Video Production, competing with Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Since 1990, the Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Awards have recognized the quality, talent, and creativity within airport marketing, communications, and customer experience sectors.

Montgomery Regional Airport remains committed to enhancing travel experiences and community engagement. Winning the Best Airport Newsletter award affirms the airport’s innovative approach to passenger communication and brand storytelling.