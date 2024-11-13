RS&H Welcomes New Associates Rob Roseman and Curt Smith to St. Louis Aviation Office

RS&H welcomes Rob Roseman, PE, LEED AP, associate vice president of electrical engineering, and aviation civil technician Curt Smith to the employee-owned, national engineering, architecture and consulting firm. Roseman and Smith are based in the new and growing St. Louis office location, focused on aviation infrastructure projects.

Roseman has more than 20 years of aviation experience, including work for the St. Louis Lambert International Airport and many other medium-large hub and military airports, nurturing widespread industry connections in addition to his technical expertise.



Smith’s role includes designing and modeling of airside and landside aviation projects, using cutting-edge technology to bring plans to life for our clients. He has more than 23 years of experience with modeling software programs and innovative design solutions.