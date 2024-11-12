Bradley International Airport Celebrates Windsor Locks Students Who Won First-Ever Snowplow Naming Contest

The Connecticut Airport Authority is excited to announce the winners of Bradley International Airport’s (BDL) first-ever snowplow naming contest in partnership with two elementary schools in Windsor Locks.

The North Street School and South Elementary School engaged all of their classrooms to submit potential snowplow names to BDL. Airport employees were then asked to vote on their favorite names from each school. The winning plow names are Snowbelle from a second-grade class at North Street School and Blizzard Wizzard from a fourth-grade class at South Elementary School.

Each name is now displayed on the side of two pieces of BDL’s snow equipment and students from the winning classes were invited to the airport for the unveiling earlier today. They also got an up-close look at all the equipment BDL uses as part of its snow operations and had the opportunity to see the airfield in action.

“Our snow operations are a vital component to maintaining safety and keeping Bradley International Airport open during winter weather events,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Having the students visit us today is meaningful because the airport is right in their community, and this is giving them a front row seat to all of the equipment that we use during the winter season and the hard work that goes into it all thanks to our team of dedicated employees.”

BDL has 32 pieces of specialized equipment that can plow, sweep and blow snow. The equipment is designed for snow removal on the runways, taxiways and ramp areas.

“As the superintendent, I value our community partnerships, and this is an example of just that. Our students were provided with a real-life experience that culminated in this incredible field trip at Bradley International Airport, which is right in our backyard,” said Shawn Parkhurst, Superintendent of Windsor Locks Public Schools. “I can’t thank the airport enough, as well as our students, staff and our principals for putting this all together. We look forward to the potential of more opportunities with Bradley International Airport in the near future.”

Some of the other plow names that were finalists include Sir Plowington III, Scoopy, Flying Snow Mover and Snowlof.