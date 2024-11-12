CLT Inner Three Roadway Lanes on Departures Level Set to Open

Charlotte Douglas International Airport will open the inner three roadway lanes on the Departures/Ticketing level at the terminal entrance for Airport shuttle bus operations on Nov. 13. These lanes are reserved for shuttle buses carrying passengers to and from all onsite parking facilities, with the exception of the Hourly Deck. All arriving passengers, as well as employee, flight crew and offsite shuttle buses will continue to drop off and pick up on the Arrivals/Lower level. “This is a significant achievement for the Terminal Lobby Expansion project as we continue to improve the customer experience for our local passengers,” said Chief Infrastructure Officer Jack Christine. “The opening of these inner three lanes on the departures level will streamline traffic flow, especially as we get ready for the busy holiday travel season.” In coordination with the opening of the three lanes, new airline skycap positions will be introduced offering passenger curbside assistance, with four launching on Nov. 13 and four more opening by the end of the month. Additionally, all eight lanes on the upper level have been repainted with fresh lane markings and new signage has been added for increased wayfinding assistance. This marks the latest milestone for the Terminal Lobby Expansion project, a five-year effort transforming the Airport’s front door. Pedestrian walkways opened to passengers July 31, providing travelers with weather-protected access between the Hourly Deck and the Terminal under an expansive 146,000-square-foot glass canopy. Furthermore, American Airlines added 11 new ticket counters on Oct. 12, following the introduction of 11 counters in July. Most recently, Checkpoint E was renamed Checkpoint 3 Oct. 8. Checkpoint 2 remains under construction and is expected to open in late spring or early summer. The Airport is approximately a year away from the completion of the signature project in the Destination CLT portfolio, the Airport’s $4 billion capital investment in capacity enhancements. It is adding 175,000 square feet to the lobby and renovating 191,000 square feet of existing space, transforming the terminal built in 1982 to accommodate 2.8 million travelers annually. In 2023, CLT reached a record 53.4 million passengers, with 8.3 million (31%) using the terminal lobby for departures.