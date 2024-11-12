Dale Chihuly’s Largest Airport Installation Unveiled Inside New IAH International Terminal

Houston Airports announces the completion of Coastal Prairie Fiori, a site-specific, large-scale glass installation by world-renowned American artist Dale Chihuly. Now prominently displayed inside the new International Central Processor (ICP) at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), this commissioned artwork is the latest addition to the Houston Airport's Public Art Program. It is Chihuly's largest airport commission to date, measuring approximately 80 feet in length, 20 feet in width and 20 feet in depth.



Coastal Prairie Fiori, inspired by the native flora of Houston's Gulf Coast region, features 537 unique, hand-blown glass elements arranged on five custom armatures suspended over the 17-lane TSA screening area in the ICP. The security checkpoint will be fully operational by the summer of 2025 for travelers boarding flights out of Terminals D and E.



With vibrant, translucent glass pieces ranging from 14 to 28 inches in diameter, passengers and visitors can enjoy a captivating view from all angles.



“The installation of Coastal Prairie Fiori represents our commitment to enhancing the international passenger experience through art that captures Houston’s natural beauty and cultural vibrancy,” said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. “As a key part of our larger IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program, the new International Central Processor provides an ideal space to showcase this impressive installation, which we hope will inspire and captivate travelers from around the world.”



The International Central Processor (ICP), a major component of the IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP), is a central hub designed to streamline passenger flow and enhance international processing. Aligned with the ICP's architecture and layout, the Coastal Prairie Fiori installation is positioned to attract attention from both sides of the expansive TSA screening area, creating a visual focal point for international travelers as they move through the facility.



"The way an installation interacts with a space—its light, dimensions, energy—is important to me as an artist. The relationship between art and its environment is key. Coastal Prairie Fiori embodies that relationship; it’s hundreds of elements, when combined with the natural light that pours in through Bush Airport’s atrium, transforms the space,” said Dale Chihuly. “The way this shifting light interacts with the glass is incredibly dynamic.”



Houston Airports commissioned Coastal Prairie Fiori to enrich the aesthetic experience for passengers and visitors.