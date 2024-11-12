Dale Chihuly’s Largest Airport Installation Unveiled Inside New IAH International Terminal

|
“Seeing the world through another's creative vision is always inspiring. Dale Chihuly, the renowned glass artist, found inspiration in Houston’s Gulf Coast flora, resulting in the monumental installation Coastal Prairie Fiori,” said Alton DuLaney, Curator of Public and Cultural Arts for Houston Airports. “This vibrant tribute to nature and color is a gift that passengers and guests will enjoy for generations.”
Each piece of Coastal Prairie Fiori was handblown in Seattle, carefully packaged and transported across the country in two tractor-trailers. After arriving at Bush Airport on October 29, a team of four specialists meticulously installed the glass over six nights, positioning each piece to achieve the desired lighting and impact. Located above TSA security, this artwork transforms Bush Airport into a destination for art enthusiasts—no international ticket required.
Dale Chihuly is an American artist who transforms spaces with experiments in color, light, transparency, and form. He is known for his exhibitions and large-scale architectural installations around the world and for revolutionizing the studio glass movement. Chihuly works with a variety of media, including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide.
Houston Airports Art Program ncludes a civic art collection with nearly 400 permanent works, cultural collaborations and ongoing initiatives that support the performing arts and the local art community. As noted by Skytrax in 2023 and 2024, Houston Airports has the 'World's Best Airport Art.'