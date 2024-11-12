  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    Dale Chihuly’s Largest Airport Installation Unveiled Inside New IAH International Terminal

    Nov. 12, 2024
    Coastal Prairie Fiori, inspired by the native flora of Houston's Gulf Coast region, features 537 unique, hand-blown glass elements arranged on five custom armatures suspended over the 17-lane TSA screening area in the ICP
    Houston Airport System
    6733c695501260339546318a Dsc04541

    Houston Airports announces the completion of Coastal Prairie Fiori, a site-specific, large-scale glass installation by world-renowned American artist Dale Chihuly. Now prominently displayed inside the new International Central Processor (ICP) at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), this commissioned artwork is the latest addition to the Houston Airport's Public Art Program. It is Chihuly's largest airport commission to date, measuring approximately 80 feet in length, 20 feet in width and 20 feet in depth.

    Coastal Prairie Fiori, inspired by the native flora of Houston's Gulf Coast region, features 537 unique, hand-blown glass elements arranged on five custom armatures suspended over the 17-lane TSA screening area in the ICP. The security checkpoint will be fully operational by the summer of 2025 for travelers boarding flights out of Terminals D and E.

    With vibrant, translucent glass pieces ranging from 14 to 28 inches in diameter, passengers and visitors can enjoy a captivating view from all angles.

    “The installation of Coastal Prairie Fiori represents our commitment to enhancing the international passenger experience through art that captures Houston’s natural beauty and cultural vibrancy,” said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. “As a key part of our larger IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program, the new International Central Processor provides an ideal space to showcase this impressive installation, which we hope will inspire and captivate travelers from around the world.”

    The International Central Processor (ICP), a major component of the IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP), is a central hub designed to streamline passenger flow and enhance international processing. Aligned with the ICP's architecture and layout, the Coastal Prairie Fiori installation is positioned to attract attention from both sides of the expansive TSA screening area, creating a visual focal point for international travelers as they move through the facility.

    "The way an installation interacts with a space—its light, dimensions, energy—is important to me as an artist. The relationship between art and its environment is key. Coastal Prairie Fiori embodies that relationship; it’s hundreds of elements, when combined with the natural light that pours in through Bush Airport’s atrium, transforms the space,” said Dale Chihuly. “The way this shifting light interacts with the glass is incredibly dynamic.” 

    Houston Airports commissioned Coastal Prairie Fiori to enrich the aesthetic experience for passengers and visitors.

     

     

     

    “Seeing the world through another's creative vision is always inspiring. Dale Chihuly, the renowned glass artist, found inspiration in Houston’s Gulf Coast flora, resulting in the monumental installation Coastal Prairie Fiori,” said Alton DuLaney, Curator of Public and Cultural Arts for Houston Airports. “This vibrant tribute to nature and color is a gift that passengers and guests will enjoy for generations.”

    Each piece of Coastal Prairie Fiori was handblown in Seattle, carefully packaged and transported across the country in two tractor-trailers. After arriving at Bush Airport on October 29, a team of four specialists meticulously installed the glass over six nights, positioning each piece to achieve the desired lighting and impact. Located above TSA security, this artwork transforms Bush Airport into a destination for art enthusiasts—no international ticket required.

    Dale Chihuly is an American artist who transforms spaces with experiments in color, light, transparency, and form. He is known for his exhibitions and large-scale architectural installations around the world and for revolutionizing the studio glass movement. Chihuly works with a variety of media, including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide.

    Houston Airports manages George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD). With a mission to connect the people, businesses, cultures and economies of the world to Houston, Houston Airports is a vital economic engine for the region, committed to elevating the travel experience. Houston Airports welcomed a record 60.1 million passengers in 2023.

    Houston Airports Art Program ncludes a civic art collection with nearly 400 permanent works, cultural collaborations and ongoing initiatives that support the performing arts and the local art community. As noted by Skytrax in 2023 and 2024, Houston Airports has the 'World's Best Airport Art.'

