San Diego International Airport Welcomes KLM Royal Dutch Airlines with Service to Amsterdam

San Diego International Airport (SAN) welcomes KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) as its seventh international airline to offer service from San Diego. Beginning May 8, 2025, the airline will offer three weekly flights between San Diego and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

KLM will operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with the Boeing 787-9. This aircraft offers 30 seats in World Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Comfort Class and 224 seats in Economy Class.

· KL639 departs from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) at 09:50 and arrives at San Diego International Airport (SAN) at 12:00 local time.

· KL640 departs from San Diego International Airport at 13:55 local time and arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport the following day at 09:15.

“We are very pleased to have KLM join as the 19th carrier at SAN,” said Kimberly Becker, CEO and President, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “This summer, European travel is up over 30 percent compared to last year. Amsterdam, with its iconic canals and world-class museums and corporate ties to the San Diego region, will be the 10th international destination offered from SAN and we look forward to a continued demand from both business and leisure international travelers.”

The new year-round route to Amsterdam will expand nonstop access from SAN to a total of three European cities including London, U.K. and Munich, Germany. From Amsterdam, travelers can easily connect to multiple European cities. Passengers flying on KLM from SAN will now have access to SkyTeam Alliance which allows for more travel options, coordinated schedules, and shared benefits with 19 other international airlines’ loyalty programs.

“The launch of KLM's direct service between Amsterdam and San Diego marks an exciting milestone in our North American expansion,” said Boaz Hulsman, Vice President of Commercial, North America at Air France-KLM. “This new route opens a gateway to Southern California’s dynamic economy while connecting the San Diego community to Amsterdam and beyond. We’re excited to offer seamless connectivity to over 160+ destinations, enhancing travel options for both business and leisure travelers. San Diego represents a key market with tremendous potential as we continue to strengthen our trans-Atlantic network.”