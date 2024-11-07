First Avelo Flights Takeoff From Bradley International Airport as Airline Prepares to Launch Additional Routes in November

– The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is excited to announce that Avelo Airlines is launching seven new routes at Bradley International Airport (BDL) this month.

Two of the routes started today to the following destinations:

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

Charlotte/Concord, NC (USA)

As of this morning, flights to Wilmington and Charlotte/Concord will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. To celebrate the inaugural Avelo flights, passengers were treated to a celebratory send off at the gate.

“After much anticipation, it is wonderful to see the first two scheduled Avelo flights depart from Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “We are appreciative of Avelo’s service at Bradley International Airport, which has strengthened our domestic and international route network, offering our travelers more options and more convenience.”

In addition to the two new routes launched today, Avelo will start flying nonstop from BDL to the following destinations:

Orlando/Lakeland, FL (LAL) – Nov. 8

Daytona Beach, FL (DAB) – Nov. 8

Houston, TX (HOU) – Nov. 15

Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) – Nov. 16

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – Nov. 20

These additional flights will also operate two days a week.

“Avelo is proud to be Connecticut’s Airline. Our Customers tell us they love flying Avelo, and we’re excited to make flying Avelo even more convenient for travelers across the state. With 28 nonstop destinations, including two popular international locations, it’s easier than ever for travelers to seamlessly and reliably get to and from Connecticut,” said Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO. “Our presence at BDL is a testament to the welcoming reception Avelo has enjoyed across the state. I appreciate the support Avelo has received from government, community and business leaders throughout Connecticut. And with three consecutive profitable quarters, Avelo is well-positioned for even more growth in the future.”