HDR Aviation Director Bill Peduzzi Elected to ACC Board

HDR’s Aviation Director Bill Peduzzi, P.E., is using his more than three decades of aviation knowledge to advance the industry as a new Airport Consultants Council Board of Directors member. ACC is a global trade association that represents private businesses involved in the development and operation of airports and their related facilities. Part of ACC’s mission is to inform its members of new trends while promoting fair competition and procurement practices that protect the industry’s bottom line. Peduzzi has been involved with ACC throughout his career, most recently as an active participant on the group’s Advocacy Committee. As a board member, Peduzzi will focus on growing ACC membership through member and individual participation, sponsorship and committee growth. He was elected by his peers in the industry and his initial three-year term as a board director began Oct. 23, at the conclusion of the 46th ACC Annual Conference. He also hopes to use his experience to support ACC’s efforts to serve all aspects of the aviation industry, respond to modern challenges and opportunities and join current and past board members to help make ACC an even better, stronger and more resilient organization. “I’ve been very lucky to spend my entire career as an airport consultant,” Peduzzi said. “In serving our industry, I’ve witnessed tremendous change, challenges, successes and periods of growth and contraction. Through each of these, our resilient industry has emerged demonstrably better and stronger. ACC has been a leader helping to ensure this success.” Peduzzi leads HDR’s comprehensive aviation practice, which has served more than 160 airports around the world, including most of the largest airports in North America. The multidisciplinary practice includes professionals from HDR’s more than 200 offices worldwide who provide services in design, planning, environmental study, architecture and more, in all sections of airports.