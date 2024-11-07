U.S. DOT Announces $900,000 Grant to Fairbanks to Help Improve Air Service

U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, recently announced that Fairbanks will receive a $900,000 grant to help improve airline service. Fairbanks is one of 14 communities across the country receiving grants. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) offered nearly $12 million in grants to help small communities develop their own solutions to local air service needs. The department received over forty applications from over twenty-five states.

"Building air service at smaller airports like Fairbanks International is no small task," said Angie Spear, Airport Director. "Aviation fuels Alaska’s economy and strengthens our communities. We're constantly looking for ways to drive meaningful investment in our state, and this grant gives Fairbanks a real edge when we’re in talks with air carriers."

The SCASDP grant will be used as a revenue guarantee and marketing for new non-stop service to a new domestic hub.

“The success in receiving this grant was a great collaborative effort between the Fairbanks International Airport and Explore Fairbanks, as well as numerous stakeholders to include the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, local government, the military, and visitor industry businesses,” said Scott McCrea, Presidents and CEO of Explore Fairbanks, the destination marketing organization for the region. “While we appreciate already-existing air service, we look forward to working together to gain options from a new strategic U.S. hub and leveraging that air service to grow visitation in Fairbanks to the benefit of the Fairbanks community and economy.”

Fairbanks International Airport and Explore Fairbanks together established robust public-private partnerships with many local businesses. These partnerships enhance the community’s participation through local financial resources to supplement federal support as well as in-kind contributions to further support air service initiatives. These partnerships play a key role in proving local support and community commitment when applying for the SCASDP grant.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, nine ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”