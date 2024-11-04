Volaris El Salvador Expands Miami Service with Nonstop Flights to San Salvador

(MIAMI, November 4, 2024) – On November 1, Volaris El Salvador and Miami International Airport officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of four weekly nonstop flights between San Salvador and Miami. El Salvador's national ultra-low-cost airline is operating the new service with A320 aircraft that seats 174 passengers.

"I am thrilled that Volaris has added more flights from the popular Central American destination of San Salvador to our community," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "A quarter of a million passengers travel between El Salvador and Miami-Dade annually, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors from the Salvadoran capital because of Volaris' expansion."

The four weekly nonstop Miami flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday expand on the airline’s current three-weekly one-stop flights between San Salvador and Miami via San Pedro Sula, Honduras, giving Volaris weekly flights at MIA. Volaris El Salvador entered the Miami market in December 2022 with the San Salvador-San Pedro Sula-Miami route.

“Serving the growing travel demand of Salvadorans and Central Americans to the United States continues to be one of the most important objectives of Volaris El Salvador,” said Ronny Rodriguez, Volaris Sustainability and Corporate Development Director. “That is why as of today we will reach six cities in the United States. Expanding connectivity options at the lowest cost for travelers visiting friends and family or traveling for pleasure and business to the United States is our priority and expands our presence in the country.”

Volaris El Salvador maintains regular operations from San Salvador to New York (JFK), Washington, D.C. (IAD), Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH), Oakland (OAK), and Miami (MIA). The direct route to Miami is the eleventh for Volaris El Salvador, which also maintains flights to Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Cancun.