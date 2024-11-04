Palm Springs International Airport Officially Unveils Agua Caliente Concourse

In a first of its kind event in the United States airport industry, Agua Caliente Casinos and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) officially revealed the Agua Caliente Concourse Thursday, marking the re-naming of the airport’s RJ Concourse to Agua Caliente Concourse.

The Agua Caliente Concourse is set to welcome visitors to the greater Palm Springs area, as well as provide a warm return for residents who call this beautiful valley home. The recent unveiling of concourse signage marks the beginning of a series of planned installations and upgrades, developed in partnership with Agua Caliente Casinos. Among the additions, Nine Cities Craft opened its doors in April 2024, offering a selection of craft beers from across the Coachella Valley, accompanied by a full food menu and a variety of beverages. By the end of the year, a new self-serve retail shop will also be launching in the concourse.

In collaboration with Agua Caliente Casinos, the concourse will feature newly designed lounge seating, workstations, and numerous charging towers for visitor convenience. Additionally, state-of-the-art technology will be integrated throughout the space. Both Agua Caliente Casinos and Palm Springs International Airport are committed to completing the concourse renovation by the end of 2024.

The gathering at the unveiling event included City of Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Tribal Chairman Reid D. Milanovich, and Agua Caliente Casinos COO Saverio R. Scheri III, among other community leaders.

"The unveiling of the Agua Caliente Concourse is a landmark moment for Palm Springs International Airport as we elevate the passenger experience with enhanced amenities and state-of-the-art facilities. From comfortable lounge seating and convenient workstations to expanded charging options, every detail of this partnership with Agua Caliente Casinos is designed to make our travelers’ journeys more enjoyable. We’re proud to welcome both visitors and locals to a space that truly reflects the warmth and vibrancy of the Coachella Valley," shares Harry Barrett, Executive Director of Aviation, Palm Springs International Airport.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this historic moment as we welcome travelers to Palm Springs International Airport with the naming of the Agua Caliente Concourse. For over 20 years, Agua Caliente Casinos has proudly served as a foundation of the Coachella Valley, offering the best in gaming, wellness, and entertainment. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our shared vision for the future, and we are honored to play a part in this extraordinary journey," said Saverio R. Scheri III, Chief Operating Officer, Agua Caliente Casinos.

Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier casinos and entertainment resort in the Coachella Valley, includes three distinct casino properties (Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, and Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City) and The Spa at Séc-he. This airport partnership, signed in December 2023, represents a three-year agreement which includes naming rights to the RJ Concourse, activation space, and other advertising opportunities within and beyond the newly named Agua Caliente Concourse.

Palm Springs International Airport is located on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation and hosted nearly three million passengers in 2022, a new record which PSP expects to exceed in 2024, on more than 16,250 commercial flights from 13 airlines. The greater Palm Springs area is one of the most visited destinations in the United States. Agua Caliente Casinos and the Palm Springs International Airport worked with FUSE Connect, the airport vertical to Fuse Advancement, to create this brand-new naming partnership. FUSE, a Southern California-based firm that specializes in airport advertising and partnership development, will continue to work with Agua Caliente Casinos and PSP on this project to create an immersive experience for passengers and offer unprecedented exposure.