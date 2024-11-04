  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    Schweiss Doors Introduces Vertical Hydraulic Pump Design

    Nov. 4, 2024
    The new vertical hydraulic pump allows easier access to the motor, oil filter, gauges and the back-up tractor fittings.
    Schweiss Doors recently introduced its new vertical hydraulic pump design which offers better access to components and saves space.

    The new vertical hydraulic pump allows easier access to the motor, oil filter, gauges and the back-up tractor fittings.

    Each unit comes with standard hydraulic tractor fittings to raise or lower the door at any time, without electricity. The vertical hydraulic pump can be mounted on the floor or on a wall, under a bench or in a back room.

    Also standard are velocity fuses on both cylinders, which allow Schweiss hydraulic systems to lock in place if there is a hydraulic hose or line break. Velocity fuses safely lock the door in place, preventing it from coming down or falling on airplanes, machinery or people.

