New SAN T1 Airside Improvements Project Wins National Sustainability Award

San Diego International Airport (SAN) has earned an Envision Gold Award by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI). The award recognizes SAN’s Airside Improvements Project, which is part of the New Terminal 1 program.

The project includes a new taxiway and aircraft parking area designed to reduce aircraft taxiing time, which will result in less aircraft emissions. The project also includes more efficient lighting and signage, as well as an improved stormwater capture and drainage system with a 0.9-million-gallon underground water cistern that will reduce runoff into the San Diego Bay by at least 80 percent.

“Receiving the Envision Gold Award for our Airside Improvements Project is truly an honor. Being good environmental stewards is a priority for us at SAN and by following the Envision sustainability framework, we were able to ensure that sustainable and innovative practices were integrated throughout our design and construction,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

The Envision framework is based on 64 resiliency and sustainability indicators (credits). Since the early planning stages of the project, the Airport Authority worked closely with its stakeholders and environmental and construction partners to reduce construction waste and to preserve the ecological value around the project’s boundary, undergoing a third-party verification system to achieve the Envision Gold Award recognition.