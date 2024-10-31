Edmonton International Airport Reopens Departures Roadway Ahead of Holiday Season

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) reopened its Departures Roadway and Ramp on October 31 following a 13-month construction project. Partnering with PCL Construction and RJC Engineers, YEG made key infrastructure improvements, enhancing roadway and ramp functionality. Upgrades included the addition of safety bollards, increased traffic flow with a two-lane exit ramp, accessibility enhancements, and aesthetic improvements inspired by the Edmonton River Valley and Alberta landscapes.

Quotes from Project Leaders:

Peter Agnew, Vice President of Infrastructure, Facilities, and Airside Operations, YEG:

“Thank you to our incredible community for your support and patience over the past year. By working closely with our partners and team members, we’re proud to share that the project is complete and will be open for our busy holiday season. Important upgrades like this to our terminal help propel our commitment to exceptional passenger experience and support the enjoyable journey that travelers can expect at YEG.”

Frank Cavaliere, Managing Principal, RJC Engineers Edmonton:

“The team at RJC Engineers is proud to have contributed to this important project that seamlessly combines functionality with durability. Our commitment to fusing the practical with the imaginative was demonstrated through engineering solutions that not only enhance safety and accessibility but also contribute to the passenger experience at Edmonton International Airport.”

Jason Portas, Vice President and District Manager, PCL Edmonton Buildings and Civil:

“We are thrilled to announce the successful and ahead-of-schedule completion of the YEG Departures Ramp and Roadway project. This achievement highlights the strength of our collaborative construction management approach, uniting YEG, RJC, and PCL to deliver exceptional results.”

Key Project Features:

Departures Roadway: Reopens as a complimentary drop-off area for passengers.

Arrivals Roadway: Returns to a paid, short-term pick-up area, now named Arrivals Paid.

Pick-up & Drop-off Area: Remains available for complimentary use, now called Arrivals Free.

Additional Areas: Park & Wait Area and Family Loading & Unloading Zone, created for the project, continue to be available free of charge.

For more information on YEG navigation and updates, visit flyeia.com.