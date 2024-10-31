LaGuardia Airport Named Best Airport in the U.S

Clune Construction, a national full-service construction company, is proud to announce its significant contribution to the recent transformation of LaGuardia Airport’s Delta Terminal C, which has just been named the Best Airport in the U.S. by Forbes Travel Guide. The multi-year project, completed in collaboration with Delta Air Lines, OTG Concessions Management, and the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey, helped to reimagine the airport as a premier travel hub, bringing a blend of convenience, luxury, and world-class dining to passengers.

The recognition by Forbes underscores the success of LaGuardia Airport's revitalization, a landmark initiative in U.S. aviation infrastructure. Clune Construction played a pivotal role in transforming Terminal C, including the full buildout of fourteen high-end food and beverage spaces, extensive base-building work, and intricate millwork detailing across four floors in two buildings.

Among the dining spaces created are popular brands like Starbucks, Sunday Supper, Bubby’s Diner, and Prime Luxury Steakhouse, ensuring that travelers have access to top-tier dining options while navigating one of the busiest airports in the country.

“LaGuardia’s Terminal C reflects the future of travel and what’s possible when innovation meets craftsmanship. Our team was honored to work on such a transformative project and to collaborate closely with Delta, OTG, and the Port Authority. This award is a testament to the dedication and precision that Clune Construction brings to every project,” said Sean Clune, President of Clune Construction’s New York Office. “We are excited to continue delivering top-tier projects like this across the country.”

A National Leader in Aviation Construction

The success at LaGuardia is a testament to Clune Construction's aviation practice, which has grown coast to coast. The company’s experience spans from LaGuardia to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where Clune recently completed the highly anticipated Delta One Lounge. With this recognition, Clune is poised to continue partnering with leading airlines and airport authorities to deliver world-class terminal spaces.

“Clune’s ability to deliver projects across the country is rooted in the robust and meaningful relationships we’ve built with airport authorities nationwide. We understand the unique ways in which each airport operates, which allows us to execute projects with precision and efficiency,” said Chris Redpath, Project Executive and Managing Director at Clune Construction. “Our coast-to-coast presence is built on trust, collaboration, and a deep understanding of our clients' needs.”

Looking Ahead

As airports across the nation look to modernize their terminals, Clune Construction stands ready to deliver projects that elevate the traveler experience. The company will continue to leverage its expertise in high-end design and complex, occupied-space construction to support major airport initiatives nationwide.