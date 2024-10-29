American Airports the Busiest in the World

Compare the Market Australia has ranked 60 airports around the world to see which is the busiest, and which is the highest rated.

The study revealed that North American airports dominated the index for busiest airports in the world, taking four spots in the top 10.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport placed as the busiest airport in the world with 81,755,538 passengers flown in 2023, averaging 945 flights per day and offering 259 destinations worldwide.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atalanta International Airport came in as second busiest, with the highest number of passengers flown during 2023 at 104,653,451.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport rounded out the top three – another North American airport. The Chicagoan airport, known for having the most runways of any airport in the world, placed first in number of flights per day at 991.

Türkiye’s Istanbul International Airport flew in as the only non-North American airport in the top five busiest at number four. The airport, which only opened its’ doors in 2018, boasted the widest range of flight destinations within the study at 307.

Airport Country Number of Passengers (2023) Flights per Day Destinations Index Score Dallas Fort Worth International Airport United States 81,755,538 945 259 9.55 Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International Airport United States 104,653,451 861 240 9.43 Chicago O’Hare International Airport United States 73,894,226 991 251 9.21 Istanbul International Airport Türkiye 76,027,321 591 307 9.04 Denver International Airport United States 77,837,917 880 216 8.87

For the full results, please visit: World’s Busiest Airports

Compare the Market’s Executive General Manager of General Insurance, Adrian Taylor, notes that missing your flights due to airport traffic and long queues is typically not covered by travel insurance.

“Despite how busy airports can get, cancellation cover typically does not cover you for flights missed due to long queues. As such, planning ahead and getting to your airport well ahead of time is important to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible.

“Cancellation cover can help you recoup your losses if unexpected issues arise, such as natural disasters or non-pre-existing medical issues.

“Travel delay cover can provide compensation for additional expenses you incur as a result of a delayed flight.

“We recommend you buy travel insurance when you book your trip or pay any deposit and when you do, it’s important to compare your travel insurance options to ensure you’re getting the cover you need.