Spirit Airlines Adds Nonstop Flight to World’s Busiest Airport and Flights to Mardi Gras from San Antonio International Airport

Spirit Airlines is again growing at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) by adding another popular nonstop destination. This time, it’s to the busiest airport in the world: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). In February, the ultra-low-cost carrier will also launch a daily route to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

“In less than two years at SAT, Spirit has provided more opportunities for people to fly affordably,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department. “Our travelers have benefitted from their low fares, and they’ve helped bring in more visitors to our city – Spirit’s success is helping our airport and region thrive.”

Here's what to know about the new flights to ATL:

Service begins on April 9, 2025

Frequency: Once daily, year-round

Departs SAT at 12:16 p.m.; arrives at 3:41 p.m.

Departs ATL at 10:06 a.m.; arrives at 11:26 a.m.

Currently, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines offer nonstop service to ATL.

Additionally, Spirit will add special service to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) for Mardi Gras season. Here are the details:

Daily service will be offered from February 20 through March 9, 2025

Departs SAT at 11:30 a.m.; arrives at MSY at 12:55 p.m.

Departs MSY at 1:45 p.m.; arrives at SAT at 3:15 p.m.

“Our new daily flight connecting San Antonio and Atlanta provides a high-value option between the two metro cities and adds a seventh destination to our SAT route map next spring,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We’re also excited to help our SAT guests celebrate Mardi Gras with seasonal service to New Orleans in February.”

Jacob Tyler, Air Service Administrator, City of San Antonio Aviation Department, also echoed that excitement over the new routes.

“We’re pumped to see Spirit offering a new way for people to get to Mardi Gras,” said Tyler. “Spirit’s investment in San Antonio shows as they continue to meet our travelers’ needs.”

For more information on all of SAT’s nonstop destinations, please visit the airport’s website.