JetBlue Launches Nonstop Service to San Juan from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation today welcomed the launch of JetBlue’s new daily service to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fights to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) depart PVD in the morning and return in the evening.. Flights will be operated by Airbus A-320s with 162 seats. From San Juan, JetBlue and their partner airlines also offer connecting service to several Caribbean destinations, such as St. Croix and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Santo Domingo, Punta Cana and Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Medellin in Colombia, as well as flights to other airports in Puerto Rico, including Culebra, Mayagüez, and Vieques.

“This is great news for everyone with friends and family in Puerto Rico eager to visit Rhode Island,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, “This new daily service will also be especially welcomed by travelers throughout Southern New England interested in a beautiful Caribbean vacation without need of a passport.”

“Rhode Island is proud to welcome another nonstop flight to our state’s top-ranked airport,” said Governor Dan McKee. “JetBlue’s new service will benefit our vibrant Puerto Rican community and provide stronger connections to support local businesses and tourism. A strong travel and tourism economy is essential to our state’s future.”

“Federal investments in our state’s airport infrastructure are paying real dividends,” U.S. Senator Jack Reed said. “These expanding connections between Rhode Island and new destinations like this create real jobs and are critical to support our state’s growing tourism economy.”

“The Rhode Island Airport Corporation truly appreciates the commitment of JetBlue to better serve Rhode Island and travelers throughout Southern New England with this new, daily nonstop connection,” said Jonathan N. Savage, Rhode Island Airport Corporation Board Chair. “We especially thank all in our federal and state leadership who continue to help Rhode Island’s airports serve as a vital driver for our state’s economy.”

Puerto Rico, the smallest island of the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean, is located east of the Dominican Republic. Since Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, American citizens do not require a passport to enter the Island. However, they must always travel with a valid I.D. The climate in Puerto Rico is warm and tropical, with a temperature varying between 70- and 80 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year or slightly lower in the central mountainous area of the Island. The Island has almost 300 miles of coastline and nearly the same number of beaches. Flamenco Beach, in Culebra, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Beaches in the world on multiple occasions. Puerto Rico is also home to El Yunque, the only rainforest in the U.S. Forest System.