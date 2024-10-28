Palm Springs International Airport Awarded $6 Million to Upgrade and Expand Baggage Handling System

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) announced it has received a $6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enhance its outbound baggage handling system and expand the infrastructure housing it. This upgrade aims to accommodate PSP's growing passenger numbers, ensuring efficient processing as demand rises.

The competitive grant, part of the Airport Terminals Program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, contributes to a $970 million initiative targeting airport terminal improvements across the United States. This funding allows PSP to upgrade its outbound baggage system and expand terminal areas to support increased luggage volume due to rising passenger traffic.

Harry Barrett, Executive Director of Palm Springs International Airport, remarked, “After two consecutive years of record passenger numbers at PSP, this funding is vital to our mission to deliver a smooth and efficient travel experience for our guests. This grant from the FAA allows us to expand our outbound baggage area to meet current and future demand, supporting our airport’s growth and our community’s needs.”

The grant must be utilized within four years, with construction anticipated to begin in late 2025, pending formal acceptance by the Palm Springs City Council. This investment aligns with the FAA’s goal of enhancing airport infrastructure and efficiency nationwide, contributing to PSP’s sustainability and energy efficiency objectives.